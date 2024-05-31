The Defence Headquarters has vowed a fierce retaliation against the killing of five soldiers in Abia state by the proscribed IPOB group

The Defence Headquarters says it will be fierce in its response to the killings of soldiers by the outlawed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) terrorists in Abia state.

It said it would bring “overwhelming military pressure on the group to ensure their total defeat.”

Military reacts to killing of soldiers in Abia

The Director of Defence Media Operations, Maj-Gen. Edward Buba said this in a statement on Friday, May 31.

Five soldiers were killed by IPOB fighters at a checkpoint in Obingwa local government areas on Thursday, May 30.

It was said that the IPOB terrorist, in three tinted Prado Toyota SUVs and others from built-up areas surrounding the checkpoint, sprang a surprise attack on the soldiers.

Gen. Buba said while the military mourned the death of the troops as each soldier lost in battle, investigations are ongoing concerning the Abia attack.

DHQ seeks people's corporations in Southeast

He lamented that the people were not willing to support the army in defeating the terrorist group IPOB but expressed confidence that the military would overcome the terrorist group.

The general said that "the lifeline of the terrorist is the people", and the recent attack was a case study. He added that it was impossible to win the war against the terrorist group without the support of the people.

His statement reads in part:

“Accordingly, it is absolutely imperative that the military retaliate against this dastardly act against troops.

“The military would be fierce in its response. We would bring overwhelming military pressure on the group to ensure their total defeat.”

