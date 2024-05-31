Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 5 years of experience covering metro and government policy

Rivers state, Port Harcourt - Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, has cancelled the 10, 000 jobs in the State Civil Service approved by his predecessor, Nyesom Wike.

Fubar promised to carry out a fresh recruitment process.

Fubara says a fresh recruitment process would be carried out Photo credit: Sir Sim Fubara/Nyesom Wike

The governor stated this during an interactive session with stakeholders in Port Harcourt, on Friday, May 31, The Punch reports.

He said he cancelled the recruitment because the process was flawed and compromised by those entrusted to handle it.

The FCT minister, Wike, had approved the immediate employment of a significant number of youths to fill existing vacancies in the state’s workforce, effective immediately before leaving office as Rivers governor in May 2023.

