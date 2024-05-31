BREAKING: Tension in Rivers As Fubara Cancels Wike’s 10,000 Jobs, Details Emerge
Rivers state, Port Harcourt - Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, has cancelled the 10, 000 jobs in the State Civil Service approved by his predecessor, Nyesom Wike.
Fubar promised to carry out a fresh recruitment process.
The governor stated this during an interactive session with stakeholders in Port Harcourt, on Friday, May 31, The Punch reports.
He said he cancelled the recruitment because the process was flawed and compromised by those entrusted to handle it.
The FCT minister, Wike, had approved the immediate employment of a significant number of youths to fill existing vacancies in the state’s workforce, effective immediately before leaving office as Rivers governor in May 2023.
