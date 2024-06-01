Some unnamed DSS operatives have been accused of invading a property located at 1, Mekong Close, Maitama, in Abuja

An Abuja-based human rights activist, Barrister Victor Giwa, said the property was invaded despite a stay of execution of judgement

Giwa said the operations of the DSS operatives are illegal, adding that the law does not allow them to enforce a court order in a civil dispute

FCT, Abuja - An Abuja-based human rights activist, Barrister Victor Giwa, has accused operatives of the Department of State Services (DSS) of invading a property in Maitama, Abuja, to enforce a court judgment despite a pending stay of execution application.

Two flats in the property have allegedly been subject to litigation between staff of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL), Ms Asabe Waziri, and Abeh Signature Limited.

In a statement made available to Legit.ng on Saturday, June 1, Giwa said the DSS operatives invaded the property despite the judgment of the Court of Appeal, Abuja, which delivered a stay of execution in the matter about two weeks ago.

Narrating how the invasion occurred, Giwa said:

"At about 7.30pm Friday night, Asabe invaded the property and blocked the entrance with her car. Then, at about 9pm, heavily armed operatives of the Directorate of State Services joined her to aid her access into the property.

"The operations of the men of the DSS in the property is illegal, no where in law is DSS allowed to enforce court order in civil dispute.

"I met the DIG, he said his men know nothing about enforcing the court order".

According to the statement, Justice Musa had, on Feb. 17, 2022, ordered Abeh Signature Ltd to refund N150 million to Ms Waziri, being the amount paid for the two-bedroom units of the flat.

Justice Musa also allegedly ordered Waziri to vacate the apartments and have her money refunded to her.

Waziri allegedly appeals case

Meanwhile, Waziri, represented by her lawyer, Henry Eni-Otu, reportedly appealed the decision in the appeal number CA/ABJ/CV/246/2022.

The Appeal Court, however, in a unanimous judgment overturned the decision of the lower court on Tuesday, May 21.

Abeh Signature Limited through his lawyer, Victor Giwa, in an application dated May 22, prayed the court to stay the execution of the judgement pending an appeal to the apex court.

The respondent prayed the court for the following order:

“An order for stay of the execution of the judgment delivered by this honourable court on the 21st day of May 2024 in Appeal No: CA/ABJ/CV/246:2022 between Asabe Waziri v. Abeh Signature Limited, pending the final determination of the substantive Appeal.

“An order of injunction restraining the appellant/respondent whether by herself or her privies, assigns, agents, personal representatives, successors-in-title from acting in any manner to give effect to the judgment of this court delivered on the 21″ day of May 2024 pending the determination of the appeal.”

Some of the grounds of the application include:

“The appeal in this case has been entered with the records of appeal already copied and transmitted to the registry of this honourable court

“The respondent/applicant is highly desirous of prosecuting this appeal and unless this application is granted, the respondent will give effect to the judgment of the lower court."

