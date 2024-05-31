The Kano state police command has confirmed that there is peace in the as against tension speculated in some quarters

This happened as Emir Sanusi II and the deposed Emir Bayero held prayers at their palaces on Friday

The Kano state commissioner of police, CP Mohammed Gumel, confirmed the fresh development to journalists and shared further details

There was a mild drama in Kano state on Friday, May 31, as the 16th Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II and the deposed Emir, Aminu Ado Bayero held parallel two Rakat Friday prayers at their palace.

Sanusi and rival Ado Bayero prayed with their supporters in Kano, and there was peace.

Legit.ng understands that this came barely a week after he was reinstalled as the Emir of the ancient city.

While Emir Sanusi II led his supporters to observe the prayers at the palace mosque, Bayero held the prayer session with his supporters at the Gidan Nassarawa, the Emir’s Guest house.

This happened after the duo's supporters speculated that they reportedly planned to observe the two-rakat Friday prayer at the palace mosque, thereby calling on the ardent supporters to troop out en masse for the prayer session, Vanguard reported.

At the wake of Friday, what looks like an itinerary of the duo of Sanusi II and Bayero surfaced indicating that the duo planned to observe the prayers at the different mosque.

Police: Normalcy returns to Kano as Sanusi, Bayero holds prayer

Meanwhile, the Kano state commissioner of police, CP Mohammed Gumel, doused the tension in the state by debunking speculations that Bayero will observed the Friday prayer at the palace mosque.

CP Gumel in a statement by the command’s spokesperson, SP Abdullahi Haruna, described the speculation as false and called on the residents to disregard it and go about their day to day activities.

Both Emirs are laying claim to the throne. While Sanusi was reinstated by Governor Abba Yusuf, Bayero is contesting his dethronement in the court.

The city of Kano was predicted to witness clashes between the supporters of the two parties with the police warning potential troublemakers to stay away from Kano.

Emirate tussle: Kano Emir Sanusi II appoints new ward head

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that barely a week after his reinstatement, the 16th Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II, reportedly made his first appointment on Thursday, May 30.

Sanusi II, the former governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), approved the appointment of a new ward head of Kofar Mazugal, Hamisu Sani, in the Dala local government area of the state, Vanguard reported.

The Emir called on the new ward head to ensure peaceful coexistence among the subjects of the area and contribute his quota to the development of the state as a whole.

