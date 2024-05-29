BREAKING: Jubilation as Tinubu Announces Extension of Free Train Ride, Details Emerge
President Bola Tinubu has announced the extension of free train rides on the Abuja Rail Mass Transit, popularly referred to as the Metro Rail, till December 2024.
Recall that the minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, earlier announced that the train will be free for the first two months of its commissioning to ease the burden of transportation in the Nigeria capital.
Tinubu approved the free ride train while speaking at the commissioning of the train operations at the Abuja metro rail on Wednesday, May 29.
See his speech here:
Source: Legit.ng
Bada Yusuf (Politics and Current Affairs Editor) Yusuf Amoo Bada is an accomplished politics and current affairs editor, boasting over 7 years of experience in journalism and writing. He is a graduate of OAU, and holds Diploma in Mass Comm. and BA in Literature in English. He has obtained certificates in Leadership and received the "Certificate for Breakthrough of the Year 2022" in recognition of his great performance during his first year at Legit.ng. Worked as Editor with OperaNews. Contact: bada.yusuf.amoo@corp.legit.ng or call 08161717844