President Bola Tinubu has announced the extension of free train rides on the Abuja Rail Mass Transit, popularly referred to as the Metro Rail, till December 2024.

Recall that the minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, earlier announced that the train will be free for the first two months of its commissioning to ease the burden of transportation in the Nigeria capital.

Tinubu approved the free ride train while speaking at the commissioning of the train operations at the Abuja metro rail on Wednesday, May 29.

