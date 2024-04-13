Gunmen shot former Chief of Staff to Benue state governor, Terwase Orbunde on his right arm in Makurdi, the state capital

The gunmen suspected to be Fulani herdsmen kidnapped Orbunde's wife and their housemaid during the attack on Friday

Orbunde was rushed to the hospital by good Samaritans after the gunmen left him bleeding from the gunshot

Makurdi, Benue state - A former Chief of Staff to Benue state governor, Terwase Orbunde, has escaped from a gunmen attack with a gunshot on his right arm.

The gunmen, however, succeeded in kidnapping his wife, Mrs Abigail Kashimana Orbunde, and her house help, Patience Ogute.

According to The Nation, the incident occurred close to the Genocide Cemetery along Mobile Barracks-Welfare Quarters Road in Makurdi, around 6pm on Friday, April 12.

How gunmen shot former Benue CoS

Witnesses said the five gunmen attacked Orbunde, his wife and house help after the inspection of the weeding of their farm and payment of the workers.

It was gathered that the attackers shot Orbunde in the right arm and ordered the women to follow them to an unknown destination.

Villagers and passersby scampered for safety in different directions as the gunmen shot.

The eyewitnesses said the leader of the group ordered Orbunde to walk away.

The former Chief of Staff was said to be bleeding profusely before good Samaritans rushed him to the hospital.

Tahav Agerzua, a former aide to Hon Orbunde confirmed the attack in a short statement, Daily Independent reports.

“The former Chief of Staff escaped with a gunshot (wound) on his right arm while the attackers whisked away Mrs Abigail Kashimana Orbunde, and her house help, Patience Ogute."

