The EFCC arrested Janty Emmanuel in Gombe for publicly spraying N1,000 notes at a social event after a viral video drew the agency's attention

The anti-graft commission said the woman would face charges in court, with potential penalties including fines or imprisonment after she admitted to the offence during questioning

This follows a similar case involving Idris Okuneye, aka Bobrisky, who was sentenced to six months in prison

Gombe, Gombe - In a swift response to currency abuse, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) arrested Janty Emmanuel in Gombe for publicly spraying N1,000 notes at a social event.

EFCC spokesman Dele Oyewale reported that Emmanuel was seen extravagantly spraying cash at G-Connect in Tumfure, Gombe State, on Monday, May 20.

Woman Arrested in Gombe for 'Spraying' N1,000 Notes in Violation of Financial Regulations Photo credit: Economic and Financial Crimes Commission

Vanguard reported that the incident, captured on video, went viral on social media, prompting the EFCC's attention.

Acting on this information, EFCC operatives quickly detained Emmanuel for questioning.

She admitted to the offence, attributing her actions to excitement and recklessness.

He said:

"Upon arrest, the suspect was shown the video where she was dancing at G-Connect , Tumfure, Gombe State and spraying Naira notes of N1000 denomination. She admitted committing the crime."

She will be charged to court as soon as investigations are concluded.

The EFCC emphasised its ongoing campaign against currency abuse, which violates the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Act.

The agency warned that such actions which devalue the Naira will not be tolerated. Emmanuel will face charges in court once investigations are complete, with potential penalties including fines, imprisonment, or both.

Bobrisky still in EFCC net over naira mutilation

This incident follows a recent similar case involving celebrity crossdresser Idris Okuneye, also known as Bobrisky.

The controversial crossdresser has since been sentenced to a six-month prison sentence.

