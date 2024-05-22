The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has come under serious fire and corruption allegations

The Oba of Benin, Ewuare II, accused operatives of the anti-graft agency of corruption and bribery cover-ups

The monarch recounted how EFCC operatives treated his petition on fraud against by some former palace officials with kid gloves

PAY ATTENTION: Leave your feedback about Legit.ng. Fill in this short form. Help us serve you better!

Benin City, Edo state - The Oba of Benin, Omo N' Omo N' Oba N' Edo, Uku Akpolokpolo, Ewuare II, has accused operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) of taking orders from the highest bidders in the course of carrying out their duties.

The first-class traditional ruler said the anti-graft agency doesn’t listen no matter how the Benin palace tries to support or assist them.

Oba of Benin accuses EFCC of corruption Photo credit: @officialEFCC/@mrexpo

Source: Twitter

The monarch stated this when he welcomed Effa Okim, the zonal director of EFCC in Benin on Monday, May 20, TheCable reported.

The Oba recounts how EFCC operatives released former palace officials who were arrested for fraud.

As reported by Vanguard, the royal father registered his displeasure about certain things that happened during previous administrations at the zonal office.

“No matter how you try to support EFCC from the palace, when it is time to assist them, they listen to other parties,”

“What I have been told is that they take instructions from the highest bidder.

“I was not happy with certain things that happened in the time of your predecessors.

“How can EFCC operatives, especially the lady who handled the case I cited earlier, behave like that?

“If I was asked to comment on her performance, I would score her zero. I do not know if she was doing an EFCC job or just dancing to the tunes of people who were giving her money.”

Oba Of Benin suspends 6 palace aides

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the Benin Traditional Council (BTC) suspended six traditional functionaries of the Palace of the Oba of Benin.

The palace aides were suspended from performing their traditional roles over distortion of historical facts.

The action of the suspended palace aides was described as a “sacrilegious show of shame and falsehood against the Benin tradition and custom.”

Source: Legit.ng