A fire outbreak has resulted in the death of a 300-level student, Shamsiya Murtala, at the Federal University of Gashua (FUGA) in Yobe state

It was gathered that the fire destroyed a complete block of 29 rooms, accommodating about 301 female students

The university management has ordered students to vacate the campus premises immediately following the unfortunate incident

Gashua, Yobe state - A 300-level student, Shamsiya Murtala, has lost her life in a fire incident at a female hostel at the Federal University of Gashua (FUGA) in Yobe state.

It was gathered that the fire started in the room of the victim some minutes after 10 am on Saturday, March 23.

As reported by Leadership, the Geography student was far asleep and it took the effort of the other students in the hostel to break into her room and bring her out.

Shamsiya, however, did not make it as she was confirmed dead at the Specialist Hospital in Gashua, Yobe state.

The fire affected some parts of the female hostel, consuming some properties and other valuables belonging to students.

The University’s firefighters and the State Fire Service were eventually able to contain the raging fire.

According to Daily Trust, the fire destroyed a complete block of 29 rooms, accommodating about 301 students.

Yobe Varsity orders students to vacate campus

The University’s Registrar, Dr Abubakar Mamuda, has directed all students to vacate the campus premises immediately and return to their homes or safe locations until further notice.

Meanwhile, the President of the 9th Senate, Senator Ahmad Lawan, has mourned the death of the Edo state indigene.

“This incident is a heart-wrenching loss for the university host community, the university community and the family of the deceased. I extend my sincere sympathies to those affected by this tragedy.

“I urge the university to investigate the cause of this incident and take necessary steps to prevent future occurrences.

