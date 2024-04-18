The Ekwulobia Diocese in the Aguata local government area of Anambra state has lost two of its priests within a space of three weeks

The APGA national chairman, Sly Ezeokenwa, said the late priests contributed to the spiritual growth and welfare of their flock

Ezeokenwa described their loss as a painful blow to the Ekwulobia community and the church at large

Anambra state - The Ekwulobia Diocese in the Aguata local government area of Anambra state has been thrown into mourning following the death of two Catholic priests.

The clergymen, Fr. Ernest Anayo Nwankwo and Fr. Christopher Nchekwube Ike passed on on March 19, 2024, and April 9, 2024, respectively.

As reported by the Nigerian Tribune, the death of the reverend fathers has left a deep void within the Ekwulobia community and the Catholic faithful.

Catholic priests lived lives of devotion

The national chairman of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), Sly Ezeokenwa, described the loss as a painful blow to the community and the church at large.

Ezeokenwa extended his deepest sympathies to the families of Nwankwo and Ike and all those grieving the loss.

”These virtuous men lived lives of devotion, service, and kindness, touching the lives of many, within and beyond Ekwuluobia diocese.

“Their commitment to their faith and their contributions to the spiritual growth and welfare of their flock have been commendable and transformative.”

The APGA boss commiserated with the Catholic Diocese of Ekwuluobia and its Bishop, His Eminence Peter Ebere Cardinal Okpaleke, over the loss.

Thunder kills Catholic priest in Benue

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that tragedy visited Benue State as thunder reportedly killed the Parish Priest, Reverend Father Faustinus Gundu of St. Joseph Catholic Church Jootar, in Ukum Local Government Area in the state.

The cleric, who was popularly known as Albino, was reportedly killed by lightning and thunder while the rain was falling in the early hours of Thursday, October 12, 2023. Another version said that the spiritual leader slumped and died.

However, the witnesses claimed that the late priest rushed out to pick a towel outside his house from the linen when the rain started, but he slipped and fell. Adding that was when he hit his head on a hard surface which eventually led to his death.

