The minister of works, Dave Umahi, said the Lagos-Calabar coastal road construction will cost N4bn per kilometre

Umahi said it will take 15 years to recoup the money invested to construct the road, adding that the road will be completed in 8 years

The former Ebonyi state governor said vehicles would be tolled on the road based on their sizes, from N1500 to N5000

Lagos state - The minister of works, Dave Umahi, has given a fresh update on the Lagos-Calabar coastal highway construction.

Umahi said the road project will take eight years and cost N4bn per kilometre.

He stated this while speaking about the project on Channels Television’s The Morning Brief on Thursday, April 11.

Why coastal road will cost N4b per km

The minister said each kilometre of the coastal road would cost N4 billion. He, however, said the cost is a tentative one.

The total Lagos-Calabar coastal project will be completed at the cost of N2.8trn, Vanguard reports.

“We are looking at eight years in the life tenure of Mr President [Bola Tinubu]

“You know, there are other projects not awarded by me that are also going for about N4 billion per kilometre,”

“So, I will pride myself, to the glory of God, that this project is the most prudent project that I’m starting. Other projects I made, we are reviewing, we are fighting, and we’re trying to review, the cost.”

Why Lagos-Calabar Coastal highway will be tolled

Umahi disclosed that there are plans for tolling to recoup the money spent on the project

He said the federal government would get back the money it invested within 15 years by tolling cars for N1500, trucks for N5000 and N3000 for average charges.

Umahi replies Atiku on Lagos-Calabar coastal road

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Umahi replied to former vice president Atiku Abubakar on his comment concerning the Lagos-Calabar coastal road projects.

Umahi noted that Atiku's claims are without facts and figures because he was speaking without knowledge of what was really transpiring.

The former Ebonyi governor described Atiku's analysis of the coastal projects as a gross misrepresentation of facts, and figures and a ploy to "mislead Nigerians by darkening counsel without knowledge."

