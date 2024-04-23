A policeman who was heavily criticized in 2020, identified as Saheed SARS, has allegedly shot a corp member in his head in Ogbomosho LGA of Oyo state

Saheed SARS was an operative of the defunct SARS under the Oyo state police command and was known for his assaults by LAUTECH students, especially Yahoo boys

The deceased, Iyanda Damilola, was said to be in Ogbomosho to attend the convocation of his brother, Oluwafemi, before he was shot at the after-party at a lounge in the area by Saheed SARS

Legit.ng journalist Bada Yusuf is an accomplished politics and current affairs editor, boasting over seven years of experience in journalism and writing.

Ogbomosho, Oyo - A once popularly criticized policeman, often referred to as Saheed SARS, has allegedly shot dead a member of the National Youths Service Corps (NYSC), identified as Iyanda Damilola, in the Ogbomosho local government area of Oyo state.

It was learnt that Saheed is a Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) operative in the Oyo state police command.

Police officer killed corps member in Oyo state Photo Credit: Nigeria Police Force

Source: Twitter

How police killed corps member in Oyo

According to The Punch, Saheed SARS is popular among the students of the Ladoke Akintola University of Technology (LAUTECH), Ogbomosho, for his assaults, particularly the "Yahoo boys".

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

In 2020, Saheed SARS was highly criticized on social media after it was reported that he posted a picture of himself with a white Mercedez Benz car he claimed to have bought.

A brother to the deceased, Iyanda Oluwafemi, who is a graduate of LAUTECH, disclosed to journalists on Monday, April 22, that he was wounded by the bullets that Saheed shot.

How police attack students in Ogbomosho

Oluwafemi, a graduate of accounting and management sciences from LAUTECH, disclosed that Damilola was his brother and that he just attended his convocation. Oluwafemi said they were on their way for an after-party on the same day when Saheed SARS shot him dead.

According to the LAUTECH graduate, Damilola was serving in Ibadan, the capital of Oyo state.

Oluwafemi's comment reads in part:

“I sustained bullet wounds, but my brother, who came for my convocation, was shot in the head. He was confirmed dead at the LAUTECH Teaching Hospital and was taken to the mortuary this morning."

Police dismiss two officers in Oyo

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Nigeria Police Force had dismissed two officers caught in a viral video asking a Dutch tourist for money.

Hamzat Adebola, the Oyo state police commissioner, announced their dismissal at an event.

According to Adebola, dismissing Kareem Fatai and Jimoh Lukmon will serve as a lesson to other officers with the same mindsets.

Source: Legit.ng