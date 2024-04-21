Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering public journalism.

Ibadan, Oyo state - Omololu Olunloyo, a former governor of old Oyo state, has said his death rumours do not bother him.

In an interview published on The Punch on Sunday, April 21, Olunloyo expressed gratitude to God for living long enough.

The 89-year-old said he has a lot to thank God for.

His words:

"This is not the first time (death rumour). I’m still here, not yet gone. But the truth is: who will live forever? Those breaking death news and the person presumed dead will all die one day. As I said earlier, I have crossed the expected life age."

