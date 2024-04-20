A building belonging to the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) was on Saturday, April 20, sealed off by LAWMA

LAWMA explained that the building, located in the Surulere part of Lagos was building a source of environmental pollution

The agency added that the sewage from the complex was becoming a nuisance to residents in the area who cried out and complained

Lagos - The Lagos State Wastewater Management (LAWMA) has announced its decision to seal off a complex of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) Jesus Sanctuary, Masha, Surulere.

LAWMA on Saturday, April 20, via its X (formerly Twitter) page said the decision came on the heels of public outcries and complaints from residents in the area of water pollution from the RCCG building.

RCCG building in Surulere under lock and key

Source: Twitter

The agency said indiscriminate and illegal discharge of sewage into the environment can cause serious health hazards leading to diseases like cholera, dysentery, and diarrhoea.

According to the waste management body, its move is backed by the provisions of the Environmental Management and Protection Law 2017.

LAWMA called on all Lagosians to desist from such acts and report all illegal activities leading to the pollution of the environment.

The agency's tweet read:

"Following a public complaint received from concerned residents, the Lagos State Wastewater Management Office in enforcing the provisions of the Environmental Management and Protection Law 2017, sealed off the administrative and kitchen complex of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) Jesus Sanctuary, Masha, Surulere, Lagos for indiscriminate discharge of wastewater into the environment.

"Illegal discharge of wastewater into the environment endangers the lives of citizens as it leads to soil pollution and groundwater contamination; causing waterborne diseases such as cholera, dysentery, and diarrhoea.

"The Lagos State Wastewater Management Office encourages all Lagosians to desist from such acts and report all illegal activities leading to the pollution of the environment."

See photos of the building in the tweet shared by Tokunbo Wahab, the commissioner for environment and water resources.

