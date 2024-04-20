The minister of justice and Attorney-General of the Federation, Prince Lateef Fagbemi, has said that he is not on X (formerly Twitter)

Fagbemi made this disclosure in a statement on Saturday, April 20, issued by his media aide, Kamarudeen Ogundele

The AGF, therefore advised Nigerians not to engage with those who impersonate him and for citizens to take note in case of future interactions

Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Lateef Fagbemi has said that he does not have an X (formerly Twitter) account.

In a statement released by his aide, Kamarudeen Ogundele, Fagbemi advised members of the public not to engage with handles impersonating him.

Ogundele, speaking further in the statement, asked the public to take note for future interactions, Daily Trust reports.

The statement read:

“The Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Prince Lateef Fagbemi SAN, has no Twitter handle.

“He has channels of communicating with Nigerians, but Twitter is not one of them, at least for now.

“The public should take notice of this and be well guided for future interactions."

