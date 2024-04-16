The Nigeria Army has emerged champions of the 2024 National Open Shooting Championship held at the Moshood Abiola Stadium in Abuja

At the end of the contest on Monday, April 15, the Nigeria Army claimed 7 gold, 1 silver and 2 bronze

Via X (formerly Twitter) on Monday, the force disclosed that the competition was organised by Chief of Naval Staff (CNS), Vice Admiral Emmanuel Ogalla

Abuja - The Nigeria Army on Monday, April 15, won the 2024 National Open Shooting Championship sponsored by the Chief of Naval Staff (CNS), Vice Admiral Emmanuel Ogalla.

The force won a total of 10 medals consisting of 7 gold, 1 silver and 2 bronze at the end of the five-day National Championship held at the indoor sports hall of Moshood Abiola Stadium (Package B) in Abuja.

Brigadier General Abdulrahim Bello, the acting director of Physical Training, Nigerian Army, commended the shooters for putting up brilliant displays at the championship.

NA competition won 7 gold medals (Photo: @HQNigerianArmy/X)

Brig Gen Bello said the performance of the team has further shown that the NA remains the leading agency in shooting, promising that IT will continue to support the growth of sports.

Bello noted:

“The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lieutenant General Taoreed Lagbaja will be impressed that the Nigerian Army emerged winners of the National Shooting Championship.

"I want to congratulate the shooters who represented the service at the championship because they put on a brilliant display against their opponents.

“The Nigeria Army will ensure we continue to give support to our athletes in order to get maximum output. We have loads of sporting activities in the coming months and I want to assure you that the Nigerian Army will not relent in the quest to dominate Nigeria and Africa at large”.

On his part, the team Capture/Coach, Major Oluremi Olusegun also appreciate Brigadier General Bello for his consistent support and guidance given to the team.

