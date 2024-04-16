Naira Exchange Rate: "What Nigerians Must Do To Make Dollar Fall", Reno Omokri
- Reno Omokri has come up with a plan to make the dollar fall in favour of Nigeria's currency, naira
- The former presidential media aide on Monday, April 15, suggested that if local goods are patronised, the dollar will fall below naira
- Omokri listed steps from A-Z that will make this happen, adding that the fate the naira is in citizens' hands
Owing to the impressive performance of the naira against the dollar globally, there seems to be a growing optimism across Nigeria that the country's currency can do even much better.
Joining the optimism, a former presidential media aide, Reno Omokri, in the spirit of nationalism, has made some suggestions on how the naira can improve.
In a tweet on Monday, April 15, Omokri opined that the currency can rise much higher than it is currently doing if only citizens patronise local goods.
Omokri is of the view that if Nigerians change their attitude of opting for foreign goods instead of their local counterparts, the economy will be improve.
According to him, "If you want the Dollar to fall below ₦1000 to $1, all you have to do is find a made-in-Nigeria alternative for those foreign goods and services you use regularly. Nigeria produces everything from A to Z."
Omokri listed the steps as follows:
"Akamu for breakfast instead of imported custard
Beans for lunch rather than foreign rice
Cornflakes from Nasco, not Kellogg's
Dangote spaghetti, not Italian pasta
Eggs from Obasanjo farms not from abroad
Fan yoghurt, not imported yoghurt
Glo instead of foreign telcos
Honey from Ore, not from Shoprite
Nord, not Honda or Toyota
Juice from Chivita not America
Kpomo in your soup, not foreign fish
Lace from Kaduba, not from Switzerland
Mango from Adamawa, over imported apples
Noodles from Dangote, not Indonesia
Oranges from Benue, rather than Israel
Purses from Kano, not France
Quail from Kebbi, not from England
Radio Nigeria, over Radio France Internationale
Shoes and slippers from Kano, not Italy and Spain
Tea from Mambilla Plateau, not China
Umbrella from Abakaliki, over those from India
Vans from PAN rather than Asia
Wine from palm wine, not from Palma, Spain
X-rays at UCH Ibadan, not in Europe
Yams from Oyo, instead of imported potatoes
Zobo over imported flavoured drinks."
The outspoken social commentator noted that the fate of naira is in the hands of Nigeria.
His words:
"I have listed at least one product from A to Z that you can use over a foreign product. The fate of the Naira is in our hands, that is why I ask you to join me as I wear my made-in-Nigeria Agbada and cap to #GrowNairaBuyNaija!"
