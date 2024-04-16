Reno Omokri has come up with a plan to make the dollar fall in favour of Nigeria's currency, naira

The former presidential media aide on Monday, April 15, suggested that if local goods are patronised, the dollar will fall below naira

Omokri listed steps from A-Z that will make this happen, adding that the fate the naira is in citizens' hands

Owing to the impressive performance of the naira against the dollar globally, there seems to be a growing optimism across Nigeria that the country's currency can do even much better.

Joining the optimism, a former presidential media aide, Reno Omokri, in the spirit of nationalism, has made some suggestions on how the naira can improve.

In a tweet on Monday, April 15, Omokri opined that the currency can rise much higher than it is currently doing if only citizens patronise local goods.

Reno Omokri believes so much that the naira can rise again

Source: Getty Images

Omokri is of the view that if Nigerians change their attitude of opting for foreign goods instead of their local counterparts, the economy will be improve.

According to him, "If you want the Dollar to fall below ₦1000 to $1, all you have to do is find a made-in-Nigeria alternative for those foreign goods and services you use regularly. Nigeria produces everything from A to Z."

Omokri listed the steps as follows:

"Akamu for breakfast instead of imported custard

Beans for lunch rather than foreign rice

Cornflakes from Nasco, not Kellogg's

Dangote spaghetti, not Italian pasta

Eggs from Obasanjo farms not from abroad

Fan yoghurt, not imported yoghurt

Glo instead of foreign telcos

Honey from Ore, not from Shoprite

Nord, not Honda or Toyota

Juice from Chivita not America

Kpomo in your soup, not foreign fish

Lace from Kaduba, not from Switzerland

Mango from Adamawa, over imported apples

Noodles from Dangote, not Indonesia

Oranges from Benue, rather than Israel

Purses from Kano, not France

Quail from Kebbi, not from England

Radio Nigeria, over Radio France Internationale

Shoes and slippers from Kano, not Italy and Spain

Tea from Mambilla Plateau, not China

Umbrella from Abakaliki, over those from India

Vans from PAN rather than Asia

Wine from palm wine, not from Palma, Spain

X-rays at UCH Ibadan, not in Europe

Yams from Oyo, instead of imported potatoes

Zobo over imported flavoured drinks."

The outspoken social commentator noted that the fate of naira is in the hands of Nigeria.

His words:

"I have listed at least one product from A to Z that you can use over a foreign product. The fate of the Naira is in our hands, that is why I ask you to join me as I wear my made-in-Nigeria Agbada and cap to #GrowNairaBuyNaija!"

Naira: BDCs Set to Get New Dollars Supply From CBN

The value of the naira strengthened around midday on Monday after opening at N1,130 to the dollar in the morning.

This was as traders expect another wave of dollar sales to Bureau de Change (BDC) operators this week from the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

