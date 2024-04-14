A traditionalist, popularly referred to as Babalawo, Olúwo Jogbodo Orunmila, has explained the implication of not burying someone who died in the river at the riverbank

Orunmila's explanation came on the heel of the controversies that trailed the burial of the Nollywood actor Junior Pope, who died during a boat capsize

Babalawo in an exclusive interview with Legit.ng explained that the riverbank should bury anyone who died in the River to avoid a repeat of such an incident

Olúwo Jogbodo Orunmila, a Babalawo, has explained the danger of not burying anyone who died in the river by the riverside to the communities around the river.

The traditionalist, in an exclusive interview with Legit.ng, explained that the elders believed anyone who died in the river had been used as a sacrifice, and not burying such a person at the riverside could lead to multiple deaths.

Babalawo's comment comes amid the controversies surrounding the burial of Nollywood actor John Paul Odonwodo, popularly referred to as Junior Pope.

What killed Junior Pope?

Junior Pope passed away with three others on Wednesday, April 10, after their boat capsized at a film location in the Anam River in Anambra state.

Speaking on the traditional implication, Babalawo said:

"A person who died inside a river must be buried by the river bank. They are called Olu wo (o lu wo), which means literally the one who enters spiritually. It means someone who enters a realm that he or she was not meant to.

"It is the belief of the elders that this person has been used as a sacrifice, so to avoid multiple deaths in the same way, they have to bury him or her by the river bank and also do rituals to appease the spirit of the river so it won't happen again.

"Just like a person who hangs himself or a woman who died at childbirth with a child, all these deaths have significant meanings and ways of burying them. And places to bury them.

