Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun state's former aide, Professor Joseph Odemuyiwa, has died in a motor accident

Prof Odemuyiwa was the senior special adviser to the governor on vocational and technical education during his first term in office

Odemuyiwa's death was confirmed by the lawmaker representing Remo North in the state house of assembly, Dickson Awolaja

Ijebu, Ogun - Ogun state governor Dapo Abiodun's immediate past senior special adviser on vocational and technical education, Professor Joseph Odemuyiwa, has died.

The former governor's aide was a professor of business education with a keen interest in training people in vocational skills and was said to have died in a motor accident. He was on his way to Ibadan when the incident on Tuesday, April 2.

How Governor Abiodun's ex-aide, Odemuyiwa, dies

According to The Punch, the death of Prof. Odemuyiwa was confirmed by Dickson Awolaja, the lawmaker representing Remo North in the state house of assembly.

The lawmaker, an aboriginal of Isara Remo, the same as the deceased, said:

“I just confirmed this with a friend not long ago. Prof was said to be going to Ibadan when he had the accident. This is sad.”

Who is Professor Joseph Odemuyiwa

The deceased, 66, had served in the state government-owned higher institutions. These included Olabisi Onabanjo University in Ago Iwoye and Tai Solarin University of Education in Ijagun.

Odemuyiwa served in the administration of Governor Abiodun in his first term in office, 2019 to 2023.

However, he was not re-appointed after the governor was re-elected in the 2023 general election and had to re-constitute his cabinet.

It is important to note that Governor Abiodun's victory in the 2023 general election was strongly challenged by Ladi Adebutu, the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the poll.

