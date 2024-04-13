Nigerian authorities have reportedly located Nadeem Anjarwalla, a Binance executive who fled custody, in Kenya

Sources within the Nigerian Presidency stated that Anjarwalla immediately went into hiding upon arrival in Kenya

The Nigerian government, security agencies, and INTERPOL are reported to be collaborating with Kenyan authorities to facilitate Anjarwalla's return to Nigeria to face charges

Legit.ng journalist Nurudeen Lawal has 8 years of experience covering Presidential Administrations

State House, Abuja - The Nigerian government has reportedly located Nadeem Anjarwalla, a Binance executive who fled custody in Nigeria, to Kenya.

Following the development, various law enforcement agencies, including the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), the International Criminal Police, the Nigeria Police Force, and the Kenyan Police Service, have intensified discussions to expedite Anjarwalla's extradition.

Presidency sources said fleeing Binance executive Nadeem Anjarwalla found in Kenya. Photo: @kc_journalist

Source: Twitter

According to Punch, sources within the Presidency involved in the matter said Anjarwalla, whose whereabouts have been revealed, immediately went into hiding upon his arrival in Kenya.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

“We have found him. We know where he is. He is in Kenya, and we’re working with the authorities to bring him back to Nigeria," one source quoted as saying.

Nadeem Anjarwalla: All security agencies are working hard

Similarly, another source also close to the matter, reportedly confirmed the development.

The source said the government, security agencies, and INTERPOL are collaborating closely with Kenyan authorities to ensure Nadeem Anjarwalla's return to Nigeria to face charges.

Legit.ng recalls that the EFCC Chairman, Ola Olukoyede, had in the March edition of the agency’s bulletin titled, “EFCC Alert,” confirmed that the commission was working in conjunction with the International Criminal Police Organisation, the United States Federal Bureau of Investigation, the governments of the United Kingdom, Northern Ireland, and Kenya to extradite Anjarwalla.

The EFCC is prosecuting Binance on a five-count charge bordering on tax evasion, currency speculation and money laundering to the tune of $35.4m.

Tigran Gambaryan, Anjarwalla's colleague, is currently in EFCC custody.

Read more about Binance ordeal in Nigeria:

Court remands Binance executive in Abuja prison

“Potential Imprisonment for Defaulting”: FG Charges Binance for Tax Evasion, Others

Binance Executive in Trouble as EFCC Takes Over Probe, Partners with FBI, UK, Kenya

Anjarwalla's escape: Reno Omokri speaks

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that former presidential aide, Reno Omokri, spoke on those who allegedly organised the escape of Binance executive, Anjarwalla, from custody in Abuja.

Omokri said Anjarwalla was helped out of custody by influential people, who held powerful positions in former president Muhammadu Buhari's government.

He said the powerful people in Buhari’s government are threatened that Anjarwalla would expose them.

Source: Legit.ng