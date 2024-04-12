A fully loaded 40-feet container killed a woman after falling on a Nissan Car (ABJ 692 BG) in Lagos state

The truck brake failed and rammed into the moving car on motion by N.N.P.C inward Alapere, Ogudu

The spokesperson of Lagos State Traffic Management Authority(LASTMA) Adebayo Taofiq said the body of the deceased has been handed over to the police

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 5 years of experience covering metro and government policy

Ketu Alapere, Lagos state - Tragedy struck in the Ketu Alapere area of Lagos on Friday, April 12 after a 40-feet container fell on a car resulting in the death of a woman.

The deceased woman, who was fatally injured and trapped, was later recovered by officials of the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA).

LASTMA says the body of the deceased has been handed over to the police Photo credit: @nemanigeria

Source: Twitter

This was contained in a short statement issued by NEMA via its X handle (formerly known as Twitter) @nemanigeria.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

The agency established to manage disasters in Nigeria added that the road has since been reopened for traffic.

The Director, Public Affairs and Enlightenment Department of Lagos State Traffic Management Authority(LASTMA) Adebayo Taofiq, also confirmed the fatal accident.

Adebayo said the victim was sitting at the rear of the car while her driver survived the accident unhurt with support from LASTMA officials.

He said this in a statement issued via LASTMA X page, @followlastma, added that the body of the deceased was handed over to the Alapere Police Station

He added that the truck driver with his motor boy was away immediately after the fatal accident occurred.

“Preliminary investigations revealed that the driver of the Mack articulated 40ft fully loaded container, while on a high speed lost control as a result of a brake failure and rammed into a moving Nissan car on motion by N.N.P.C inward Alapere, Ogudu along Lagos-Ibadan Expressway, Lagos.”

Truck crushes pedestrian to death in Lagos

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a cement mixer truck crushed a yet-be-identified woman to death in Abule-Egba in the Alimosho local government area of Lagos State.

Adebayo said the tragic incident occurred on Monday, March 25.

The LASTMA spokesperson said an investigation revealed that the truck was on top speed when it lost control as a result of a brake failure.

Source: Legit.ng