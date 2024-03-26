A yet-be-identified woman has been crushed to death by a truck in the Abule-Egba area of Lagos state

LASTMA spokesperson, Adebayo Taofiq said the truck driver lost control as a result of a brake failure

Adebayo disclosed that LASTMA officials arrested the driver after they removed the trapped dead body

Abule-Egba, Lagos state - A cement mixer truck has crushed a yet-be-identified woman to death in Abule-Egba in the Alimosho local government area of Lagos State.

The spokesperson of Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) Adebayo Taofiq said the tragic incident occurred on Monday, March 25.

Adebayo said an investigation revealed that the truck was on top speed when it lost control as a result of a brake failure.

He made this known in a statement issued on Monday after the unfortunate incident.

According to The Punch, the driver tried to swerve into a drainage channel and crushed the deceased in the process.

Driver arrested for crushing woman to death

He added that LASTMA officials arrested the driver while a team of policemen from Oko-Oba police station provided security backup during rescue operations, PM News reported.

“The trapped body was evacuated underneath the Dangote truck by Officials of the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority and immediately handed over to policemen from Oko-Oba Police Station.”

He added:

“LASTMA Abdul Salam Nurudeen (Alpha, Zone 19 Abule-Egba/Tollgate) who led the recovery operations confirmed that his team was supported by other road sympathizers to remove the trapped dead body."

