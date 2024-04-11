The helicopter company where the former CEO of Access Holdings, Herbert Wigwe and family and Abimbola Ogunbanjo, has been sued

The family of Ogunbanjo said the deaths of the billionaires were preventable because the company were aware of the treacherous weather

Andrew C. Robb, one of the lawyers in the suit, said the company needed to answer questions on accountability

The United States helicopter company whose helicopter crashed and killed Herbert Wigwe, the former chairman and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Access Holdings and Abimbola Ogunbanjo, the former Chairman of the Nigerian Exchange Group, has been dragged to court.

According to The Punch, the family of the late Ogunbanjo charged the helicopter company in a lawsuit on Wednesday, April 10.

How Herbert Wigwe died

Recall that in February, the Wigwe' including Herbert Wigwe, his wife and son, were on board when the accident happened in Southern California.

According to the Ogunbanjo family, the helicopter should have been grounded as a result of the treacherous weather.

The Wigwe family and Ogunbanjo died in the helicopter crash in California near the border of Nevada in the United States of America.

How Ogunbanjo's family charged helicopter company

In a suit on Wednesday, the family of Ogunbanjo said the chartered company, Orbic Air, did not properly fly the helicopter knowing that there was a “wintry mix” of rainy, snowy conditions in the Mojave Desert where the accident happened on February 9, 2024.

Andrew C. Robb, one of the attorneys in the lawsuit, disclosed that the family of Ogunbanjo “answers and accountability.”

Robb told journalists that the “helicopters do not do very well in snow and ice.”

The wife and two children of the late Ogunbanjo filed the lawsuit in San Bernardino County Superior Court against the helicopter company and its CEO, Brady Bowers. They alleged wrongful death and negligence.

