A former Justice of the Court of Appeal, Ahmad Olanrewaju Belgore has passed on at the age of 71

The Chairman of the Nigeria Bar Association, Ilorin Branch, Kwara state, Kamaldeen Gambari, disclosed this on Tuesday, April 9

The Emir of Ilorin, Alhaji Ibrahim Sulu-Gambari, described the late Belgore as a complete gentleman, a thorough judicial officer

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 5 years of experience covering metro and government policy

Ilorin, Kwara state - The Chairman of the Nigeria Bar Association, Ilorin Branch, Kwara state, Kamaldeen Gambari, has announced the death of a former Justice of the Court of Appeal, Ahmad Olanrewaju Belgore.

Gambari made the announcement in a social media post on Tuesday, April 9.

Emir of Ilorin described Belgore’s death as a great and colossal loss Photo credit:@justeventsonlin

Source: Twitter

“Information reaching me now indicates that Hon. Justice Ahmad Olarewaju Belgore, PCJA (retd.) is dead. May Allah forgive his shortcomings,”

As reported by Leadership, Belgore retired as the Justice of the Court of Appeal on April 18, 2023, after attaining the age of 70.

Belgore's death a great loss, says Emir of Ilorin

The Emir of Ilorin and Chairman, Kwara state Traditional Rulers Council, Alhaji Ibrahim Sulu-Gambari described Belgore’s death as a great and colossal loss.

The Emir commiserated with the Belgore’s immediate and extended family members as well as the entire people of Ilorin and Nigerians in general, The Punch reports.

The monarch said this in a statement issued by his spokesman, Abdulazeez Arowona.

“This is a great and colossal loss that has befallen the Ilorin Emirate and humanity at large.

“It is with shock that I received the news of the demise of Justice Ahmad Belgore. He was a complete gentleman, a thorough judicial officer who served the nation meritoriously in various capacities, nationally and internationally.

“He was one of the finest justices that the Ilorin Emirate has ever produced. He contributed in no small measures to the growth and development of the judiciary and humanity in general."

Appeal Court Judge Shagbaor Ikyegh is dead

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Honorable Justice Joseph Shagbaor Ikyegh, a judge of the Court of Appeal passed away at the age of 65.

Justice Ikyegh died on Wednesday, December 6, 2023, the family confirmed in a statement.

In the statement issued on Thursday, December 7, the family said the late justice died in Makurdi, Benue state capital, but they did not state the cause of his death.

Source: Legit.ng