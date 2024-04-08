The Zamfara North Progressive Movement has voiced concerns over the rise in armed banditry, killings, and kidnappings for ransom in Gusau, Zamfara state

The group urged the State Criminal Investigation Department to accelerate the investigation and prosecution of suspects

It also demanded the revocation of bail for a member of the State House of Assembly and called upon Governor Dauda Lawal and the Inspector General of Police to intervene and ensure perpetrators face justice

Gusau, Zamfara state - The Zamfara North Progressive Movement has expressed concern over the alarming spate of armed banditry, killing of innocent citizens and kidnapping for ransom in the state.

The group urged the State Criminal Investigation Department, SCID, of the Police Command to expedite action in the investigation and prosecution of suspects to serve as a deterrent to others who may wish to commit such heinous crimes against humanity.

This appeal was made in a statement signed by Ahmed Abubakar Birane, who chairs the Zamfara North Progressive Movement.

The statement reads partly:

“We call on Police authorities not to spare anybody found wanting in the course of investigation no matter how highly placed.

“We demand the revocation of the bail granted to the member State House of Assembly until investigation is completed.

“We also appeal to Governor Dauda Lawal and the Inspector General of Police to wade into the matter and ensure that the perpetrators of this crime should face the full weight of the law."

The group expressed concerns about the sluggish pace of the inquiry and legal proceedings regarding individuals who were either detained or released on bail in connection with the kidnapping of Ibrahim Sarkin Fada Kasuwar Daji, a District Head, by armed bandits.

Media reports have confirmed the prolonged captivity of the district leader, who was held for over six months and eventually freed following the payment of ransom by his son, Anas Ibrahim S/Fada, a former member of the State House of Assembly.

The police initiated an investigation after apprehending an armed bandit, who, during interrogation, disclosed names allegedly involved in various criminal activities such as attacking civilians, kidnapping for ransom, killings, and cattle rustling in Kaura town and its surroundings.

Further incidents occurred in Kasuwar Daji town, where bandits abducted the State Financial Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and a former State Chairman of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW). Both victims were held captive for months before being released following ransom payment to Dansadiya.

