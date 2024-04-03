The Department of State Services (DSS) has been permitted to detain one Emmanuel Osase, a Nigerian, alleged to be a member of ISIS

Justice Inyang Ekwo, of the Federal High Court in Abuja, granted DSS the permission to detain Osase for 60 days pending the conclusion of its investigation

The SSS had arrested the suspected ISIS-linked Nigerian on March 11, after he allegedly called for terrorist attacks on Nigeria

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements.

FCT, Abuja - On Wednesday, April 3, the Federal High Court, Abuja division, ordered the detention of a Nigerian accused of being a member of the Islamic State in Iraq and Syria, Emmanuel Osase, for 60 days.

The court permits a Nigerian linked to ISIS to be detained by the DSS for 60 days. Photo credit: @OfficialDSSNG

Source: Twitter

Presiding over the judgment on Wednesday, the trial judge, Inyang Ekwo, gave the order following a motion ex-parte filed by the Department of State Services (DSS), The Punch reported.

The motion was brought according to section 66(1) of the Terrorism (prevention and prohibition) Act 2022, The Cable reported.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Why Emmanuel Osase would send 60 days in DSS detention

He prayed the court for an order enabling the applicant to detain the respondent for 60 days pending the conclusion of the investigation.

Ruling, Justice Ekwo, a vacation judge, granted the prayer of the service. He said: “Upon studying the averments in the affidavit, I hereby grant the relief as prayed.”

Justice Ekwo subsequently adjourned the matter till June 3, 2024.

Why Emmanuel Osase was dragged to court

The court processes showed that Osase was arrested on March 11 by security operatives for supporting ISIS by propagating its messages and opposing the democratic system of government in Nigeria.

The suspect was also alleged to have called for terrorist attacks on Nigeria, PremiumTimes report added.

The DSS also disclosed that the suspect was previously jailed in France for five years over terrorism-related offences, adding that he was later deported to Nigeria after serving his jail term.

Despite the conviction in France, the service said Osase continued to indulge in acts of terrorism by engaging with a proscribed pro-ISIS online media group known as “al-Alawn Media Foundation”.

Court issues tough order to DHQ over 313 suspected terrorists

In another development, Legit.ng reported that the Nigerian military was ordered to release 313 suspected terrorists currently in detention.

A federal high court in Borno state gave the order, citing a lack of evidence from the military to sustain their detainment after investigation.

According to The Punch, the development was disclosed by Major General Buba Edward, the director of the defence media operation, at a briefing in Abuja on Thursday, March 28.

Source: Legit.ng