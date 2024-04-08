Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu got many hailing him as he surprised Pelumi Nubi with mouthwatering gifts

The governor of Lagos state gifted the London to Lagos driver a brand new car, an apartment and settled all her bills concerning her trip

Interestingly, Sanwo-Olu also named Pelumi as the ambassador of the Lagos state tourism and the video has generated sweet reactions from Nigerians on X

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements.

Lagos state - Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos state has welcomed travel content creator Pelumi Nubi, in grand style after completing her solo trip from London, United Kingdom.

Sanwo-Olu. Photo credit: Pelumi Nubi, @Mr_JAGs

Source: Twitter

Pelumi Nubi gets new car, home from Lagos gov

Sanwo-Olu named the UK-based Nigerian as Lagos Tourism ambassador.

This was made known in a post shared by Jubril A Gawat, the senior special assistant on new media to Governor Sanwo-Olu on Monday, April 8, via his X account.

The governor, during his meeting with the travel content creator, also gifted her a brand new car, a new apartment in Lagos and as well covered her travel expenses.

Gawat tweeted:

"MOMENT: When Governor of Lagos, Mr @jidesanwoolu named @peluminubi_ as a Lagos Tourism Ambassador, the State will take over her entire bill for the trip, she gets a brand new car, an apartment in Lagos. Pelumi was so overwhelmed."

Pelumi Nubi donated her car

As a way of giving back, Pelumi Nubi also donated her vehicle (the one she used for the trip) to "Our brand new J Randle Center for Yoruba Culture and History as monumental gift to Lagos state," Goldmyne TV reported.

Watch the videos below as Pelumi gets new car:

Legit.ng reported earlier that Pelumi Nubi arrived in Nigeria after over two months and was received at the Nigeria-Benin Republic border by the Lagos state government on Sunday, April 7.

The young Nigerian was welcomed into the state in persons by the commissioner of Tourism, Arts and Culture, Toke Benson-Awoyinka and the special adviser, Tourism, Arts and Culture, Idris Aregbe.

Source: Legit.ng