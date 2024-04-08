Pelumi Nubi is now a car owner and a house owner after she arrived in Nigeria to a rousing welcome

Fans gathered to welcome Pelumi, who has been driving in her 'Lumi' car from London, UK, to Lagos

Now, the courageous Pelumi has received a car gift, making her declare that the Lord has been good to her

Pelumi Nubi has shared a video on X, indicating that she got a car gift from the Lagos state government.

Pelumi also got a gift of a new house in Lagos state, as she has been made a brand ambassador of the state.

In the video she posted on X, Pelumi was seen alongside Lagos state governor, Babajide Saan-wolu.

She wrote:

"Just another great start and a new beginning. Congratulations to me guys as I become a Lagos state ambassador. Alongside a new car gift from His excellence. A new home in Lagos and also a customized plate number. God is Good."

Pelumi's challenging journey began on January 30 from London, from where she drove through many countries to arrive in Lagos on April 8.

Watch the video below:

Reactions as Pelumi arrives in Nigeria

@is_salsu said:

"Mr Governor, thank you for doing this. I didn’t expect less. You are amazing."

@ambitiousGunner said:

"Congratulations on this well-deserved achievement, and many thanks to Lagos."

@IsraelInnocent_ said:

"Wow, an incredible feat you achieved, you deserve all the good things coming to you. Cheers to more."

@Symply_Phyl said:

"I’m so happy for you, you deserve it and more to come."

@Pearlpelay1 said:

"Pelumi why do I get emotional when ever your videos pops up on the TL? You’re so strong."

@the_nurse_ceo said:

"Congratulations girl. Your smile is so soothing and beautiful."

Pelumi involved in an accident

Meanwhile, Pelumi Nubi was reportedly involved in a car crash during her adventurous drive.

The adventurer shared snippets of the incident on her TikTok account, showing her battered car parked at a spot.

Also, in the video, someone was seen lying on what appeared to be a stretcher in an ambulance as siren noise filled the air.

