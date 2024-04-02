The Nigerian lady who is on her way driving from London to Lagos has shared a video indicating she is now in Ghana

The lady, Pelumi Nubi, who was involved in an accident, said she was happy as she was getting closer home

Pelumi has announced on her TikTok page that she was going to arrive in Nigeria on April 7, marking the end of her journey

Pelumi Nubi, the lady who is driving in her car from London to Lagos, said she is now in Ghana.

Pelumi said she was happy that she was getting closer to Nigeria in the journey which has lasted many weeks.

Pelumi is now in Ghana. Photo credit: TikTok/Pelumi Nubi.

The adventurous lady shared a video showing when she arrived in Ghana, celebrating the feat and how far she has come.

Pelumi wrote:

"Touchdown Ghana. Being here gives me so much joy because it feels like home and I can’t wait to explore and enjoy every bit of it. I still can’t believe this journey has almost come to an end. I really can’t wait for the homecoming event."

Meanwhile, Pelumi has announced the date she would arrive in Lagos after spending weeks on the road. She said she would arrive on April 7.

She wrote:

"I am finally finishing my solo drive from London to Lagos next week Sunday! I can’t wait to celebrate my homecoming after more than 2 months on the road!"

Reactions as Pelumi arrives in Ghana

@Ayo said:

"She is lean now."

@QUEEN LARRY BEAUY said:

"Pelumi we are going back to London together my bags are packed."

@Hoosman said:

"Governor Sanwo should have a delegate ready to usher Pelumi. Y'all don't understand this milestone."

@EYIN TO LAYE said:

"You don reach house I mean, Ghana is the 37th state of Nigeria."

Pelumi involved in an accident

Meanwhile, Pelumi Nubi was reportedly been involved in a car crash during her adventurous drive.

The adventurer shared snippets of the incident on her TikTok account, showing her battered car parked at a spot.

Also, in the video, someone was seen lying on what appeared to be a stretcher in an ambulance as siren noise filled the air.

