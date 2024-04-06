EFCC operatives arrested the General Overseer of CAC Freedom City Prophetic and Deliverance Ministry, Ilorin, Prophet Adeniyi Abiodun James

The man of God was arrested for allegedly defrauding a member of the Church to the tune of N3,980,000

The prophet claimed he had a revelation that his church member, Oluwole Babarinsa would travel abroad

Ilorin, Kwara state - The General Overseer of CAC Freedom City Prophetic and Deliverance Ministry, Ilorin, Prophet Adeniyi Abiodun James, has been arrested for allegedly defrauding a member of the Church to the tune of N3,980,000

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) Head, Media & Publicity, Dele Oyewale disclosed this in a statement issued on Saturday, April 6.

Revelation Babarinsa would travel abroad

Oyewale said the victim, Oluwole Babarinsa in a petition alleged that Prophet James that he had a revelation that he would travel abroad.

As reported by Daily Trust, Babarinsa said it happened during a Church programme sometime in 2021.

He added that the prophet asked him about his preferred country, to which he replied “Canada”.

The petitioner said they agreed to talk later to perfect arrangements for the travelling plan.

“The prophet later told me that he had a friend in Lagos who could help me facilitate my relocation to Canada, but for N1.7 million and N2.5 million for processing of flight ticket and travel documents, respectively”

He further stated that to facilitate his quick relocation to Canada, he sold some of his property and took some loans before he could raise N3,980,000, The Punch reports.

Babarinsa said he became agitated after prolonged waiting with no result. He added that this made him start to query the prophet’s vision and prompted him to ask for a refund of his money.

He said that all efforts and entreaties to the suspect to refund his money yielded no positive result.

