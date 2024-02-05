A man of God has landed in the EFCC net as he is accused of scamming church members with fake grants from the Ford Foundation

Apostle Theophilus Oloche Ebonyi has been arrested for money laundering by the EFCC

Ford Foundation has disclaimed the general overseer of Faith On The Rock Ministry International, stressing that it had no link with them

FCT, Abua - The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has arrested the general overseer of Faith On The Rock Ministry International, Apostle Theophilus Oloche Ebonyi.

EFCC Arrests Popular General Overseer Over Alleged N1.3 Billion Fake Grants. Photo credit: @officialEFCC

Operatives of the EFCC arrested Ebonyi for defrauding church members and other Nigerians using fake grants from the Ford Foundation to the tune of N1, 319,040,274.31 billion, Leadership reported.

How Ebonyi scams his members

The cleric was traced and nabbed for defrauding his victims, comprising non-governmental organisations (NGOs) and individuals, by advertising an intervention project through his NGO (Theobarth Global Foundation) claiming that the Ford Foundation was offering a grant of $20,000, 000. 000, to assist the less-privileged in the society.

He allegedly beguiled his victims to subscribe as beneficiaries of the phony grant by asking them to pay for registration forms and clusters.

Each subscriber was made to pay N1,800,000 million. Through this arrangement, Ebonyi allegedly raked in N1,391,040, 274.31 billion. His subscribers are innocent and unsuspecting Nigerians and NGOs across the country.

Investigations by the EFCC showed that the Ford Foundation had no arrangement, grant, relationship or business with Ebonyi.

EFCC spokesperson Dele Oyewale, made this known this in a statement on Monday, February 5, in Abuja, The Guardian reported.

Oyewale noted that Apostle Ebonyi would be charged to court as soon as investigations are concluded.

