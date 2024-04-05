Global site navigation

Fly Air Peace: Omokri Lists 16 Things Nigerians Must Do to Keep Naira Below 1300 Per Dollar
Nigeria

Fly Air Peace: Omokri Lists 16 Things Nigerians Must Do to Keep Naira Below 1300 Per Dollar

by  Bada Yusuf
  • Former presidential aide Reno Omokri has called on Nigerians to patronize the goods and services provided by fellow countrymen
  • Omokri made the call while reiterating that the naira has remained below N1300 per dollar at the exchange rate, as against the speculation that it would go to N2000 per dollar
  • The ex-presidential aide then urged that those who still hope that the dollar would rise against themselves would soon blame themselves when Dangote and Port Harcourt refineries started supplying fuel to Nigerians

Reno Omokri, a former presidential aide, has urged Nigerians to patronize Nigerian brands to continue sustaining the growing naira's strength against the dollar in the exchange rate market.

The former presidential spokesperson maintained that this was the only way to keep the naira rate to the dollar dropping, adding that today is April 5 and that the naira has remained N1300 to $1 as against the speculation that the exchange rate was going to be N2000 per dollar.

Reno Omokri has listed 16 Nigerians brands that Nigerians must patronise to keep the naira exchange rate below N1300, adding that those who still keep dollar with the hope that it would rise would have themselves to blame
Omokri explains how the naira can maintain below N1300 strength Photo Credit: Reno Omokri
Source: Twitter

Omokri: Those hoarding dollar would blame themselves

Omokri, in a tweet on Friday, April 5, commended himself and others who have engaged in the #GrowNairaBuyNaija campaign for shaming the market speculators who have predicted that the exchange rate would soon be N2000 to a dollar.

He then called on those who still hoard the dollars in their savings with the hope that it would soon rise against the naira to have a rethink, adding that the earlier, the better for them.

The former presidential aide maintained that the dollar would fall further to the naira when Dangote and Port Harcourt refineries started selling and distributing fuel to Nigerian consumers.

Naira/Dollar: List of Nigerian brands to patronize

See the list of the goods and services Omokri urged Nigerians to start patronizing:

  1. Call with Glo
  2. Drive Innoson or Nord
  3. Build with Dangote and BUA
  4. Eat breakfast with Nasco
  5. Lunch and dinner with grown in Nigeria rice
  6. Make jollof rice with Erisco tomato paste
  7. Go on dates at Tantalisers and Suya spots
  8. Drink Zobo
  9. Celebrate with palm wine
  10. Fly Air Peace over Air France, KLM, or Lufthansa
  11. Shop at local markets
  12. Eat cassava bread over foreign wheat bread
  13. Watch Enyimba and Kano Pillars
  14. See Nollywood movies at Silverbird
  15. Stream Nigerian music
  16. Wear aso oke, agbada, babanriga, or isi agu

See the tweet here:

Omokri lists Tinubu's breakthrough in 1 week

Legit.ng earlier reported that Omokri had listed 11 breakthroughs of President Bola Tinubu in one week.

The PDP chieftain maintained that such achievements would be impossible for former President Muhammadu Buhari to achieve within the same period.

However, Omokri said Tinubu was not projecting his achievement, adding that such would affect the president and the country's image.

