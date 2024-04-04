Ikeja Electric has released the list of places in Lagos where residents can enjoy about 20-24 hour power supply

The company issued the 41 locations as Nigerians battle outages caused by irregular power supply

The development follows the recent hike in electricity tariffs by the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC)

Ikeja Electric, one of Nigeria’s biggest electricity distribution companies (DisCos), has released a list of 41 locations in Lagos where consumers can get between 20 to 24 hours of power supply daily.

FG hikes tariffs for high-end users

BusinessDay reports that the company released the list of areas within its franchise territory in Lagos that enjoy regular power supply.

According to reports, power companies will be allowed to increase prices to N200 per kilowatt per hour from the current N68 for urban consumers in April 2024.

The reports quoted sources as saying that the urban customers represent 15% of the population, and the Nigerian government says they consume about 40% of the country’s electricity.

Inadequate power supply has been the bane of the Nigerian economy as the rising subsidy burden has weighed on government finances, sapping capital from building critical infrastructure such as roads and health care.

Hike in tariffs to slash subsidy

The reports say the latest move will see President Bola Tinubu cutting down on the price distortions, which continue to exist despite privatising the sector into 11 distribution companies known as DisCos and several power generating firms, selling them to investors.

Bayo Onanuga, the presidential spokesperson, reportedly said that the regulator would make its decisions with the DisCos and power power-generating companies

Onanuga said the power sector is hurting, but the presidency cannot say anything about it.

ThisDay reports that the move to increase electricity tariffs may have come from the distribution companies that want to charge cost-reflective prices to improve their revenue.

The Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) sets tariffs for the distribution and generating companies as the government pays the difference in terms of subsidy.

Ikeja Electric's list of places with regular power

1. Ijaiye

3. Able-Taylor

4. Egbeda

5. Anifowoshe

6. Anifowoshe

7. Anifowoshe

8. Anifowoshe

9. Ogba I

10. Ogba II

11. Ogba III

12. Ojodu

13. Oregun I

14. Oregun II

15. Oregun III

16. Oregun IV

17. Oregun V

18. Oregun VI

19. OregunVII

20. Oregun VIII

21. PTC I

22. PTC II

23. PTC III

24. PTC IV

25. PTC V

26. Lasunwon

27. Odogunyan

28. Ago I

29. Ago II

30. Ajao

31. Idimu

32. Ikosi

33. Ilupeju I

34. Ilupeju II

35. Magodo I

36. Magodo II

37. Mende I

38. Mende II

39. Olateju

40. Oworonshoki I

41. Oworonshoki II

TCN announces date Nigerians will enjoy improved electricity

Legit.ng previously reported that the 53 ongoing power projects funded by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) power intervention fund will be completed by May 2024, the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) has announced.

Matthew Ajibade, the TCN programme coordinator in charge of the initiative, made this known during a tour of three projects at Ojo, Isolo, and Oworonshoki transmission stations in Lagos on Wednesday, 6 December.

According to Ajibade, the project will improve the ability to transport electricity by over 1,000 megawatts upon completion.

