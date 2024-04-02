Some filling stations across major parts of the country were shut down on Monday over supply disruption

According to reports, only the NNPCL filling station on Akowonjo Road was opened out of the numerous stations observed

Stakeholders said the disruption in the supply chain of the product, coupled with the public holiday, could be responsible for the scarcity

Legit.ng journalist Zainab Iwayemi has over three years of experience covering the Economy, Technology, and Capital Market.

Filling stations were closed on Monday in several sections of Lagos due to supply disruptions.

Stakeholders said the disruption in the supply chain of the product, coupled with the public holiday, could be responsible for scarcity.

The Punch visited impacted areas in Ikotun, Akonwonjo Egbeda, and the Igando axis.

However, it was observed that petrol was sold at Mobil filling stations on the Ikotun-Idimu route and the Odo-Eran axis of the Isheri-Igando road, while lengthy lines were seen at the two Mobil gas stations.

The media outlet also noticed that only one Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation Limited outlet, which is located on the Egbeda-Akowonjo axis, was dispensing.

Additionally, it reported that several gas stations along the Mowe-Ibafo axis in Ogun State were not selling.

In response to the event, Hammed Fashola, National Vice President of the Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria, attributed the occurrence to the product's supply chain disruption and the public holiday.

Fashola, who acknowledged that the supply issue began before the holidays, predicted that it would subside on Wednesday following the Easter break.

Fashola said:

“I think there is a little disruption in supply. The Easter holiday from Friday to Monday also added to the situation. I think from Wednesday it will ease off. The holiday is almost four days off; it will have its effect.

But I am sure by Wednesday it will start getting better. However, there was little problem with supply even before the holiday. There was a little hiccup in supply, the holiday added to it. I am sure will start getting better after the holiday.”

Recall that following the National Association of Road Transport Owners' strike in February, there were lengthy lines at numerous gas stations in Lagos.

The lines were caused by Nigerians' concern that the NARTO strike would make premium motor spirit harder to find.

