Residents and settlers in Gwoza and nearby communities on Mandara Mountain can now feel a sense of relief

According to reports, the wanted Boko Haram commander Mallam Yathabalwe has surrendered to troops of 'Operation Hadin Kai' in the North East

The Emir of Gwoza local government in Borno, Alhaji Mohammed Shehu Timta, confirmed this news to reporters on Friday.\

Legit.ng journalist Segun Adeyemi has over 9 years of experience covering political events, civil societies, courts, and metro

Gwoza, Borno - The Emir of Gwoza, Alhaji Mohammed Shehu Timta, announced on Friday that Mallam Yathabalwe, the notorious Boko Haram commander wanted for numerous attacks in Gwoza and nearby communities, surrendered to Operation Hadin Kai troops.

Before surrendering, Yathabalwe was responsible for a string of attacks, including the killing of farmers in Gwoza and its surroundings.

It was gathered that the notorious terrorist surrendered to the Operation Hadin Kai troops. Photo Credit: Nigerian Army HR

Source: Facebook

As quoted by Leadership, the monarch said:

“We are happy to confirm and inform you that the most wanted top Commander of Boko Haram who had been terrorising Gwoza and other surrounding Mandara Mountain communities in my domain, Mallam Yathabalwe, has surrendered to troops of ‘Operation Hadin Kai’ in the North-East.

“He willingly came out from his enclave on Friday morning with two AK47 rifles and some ammunition.

"He was then handed over to the troops of the Nigerian military in Gwoza, after which he may be taken to Maiduguri, the Borno State capital, for further questioning or action."

Yathabalwe, who has long plagued our community with fear, particularly by obstructing farmers' access to their fields, has finally surrendered.

This development brings hope for lasting peace in Gwoza and nearby areas.

However, the military high command in the 7 Division, Nigerian Army, Maiduguri, or Operation Hadin Kai, has not yet confirmed the monarch's statement at the time of this report.

DHQ declares 8 suspected killers, 17 soldiers in Delta wanted

In another report, the defence headquarters in Nigeria declared eight persons as wanted about the killings of 17 soldiers in the Okuama community of Delta state.

The military published the names and photos of the suspects on its social media page on Thursday morning.

This came barely 24 hours after President Bola Tinubu honoured the murdered soldiers' children with federal government scholarships to the university level, among others

Source: Legit.ng