BREAKING: FAAN Shuts Down KFC Outlet at Lagos Airport, Gives Reason
Nigeria

BREAKING: FAAN Shuts Down KFC Outlet at Lagos Airport, Gives Reason

by  Adekunle Dada

Legit. ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 5 years of experience covering metro and government policy

Ikeja, Lagos state - The management of the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) has shut down the KFC facility at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport in Lagos with effect from March 28, 2024.

This was contained in a statement issued by Obiageli Orah Director, Public Affairs and Consumer Protection.

FAAN Shuts Down KFC Outlet at Lagos Airport
FAAN says the decision was based on alleged discriminatory treatment Photo credit: Olukayode Jaiyeola/NurPhoto
Orah said the decision was based on alleged discriminatory treatment a Passenger with Reduced Mobility (PRM ) received at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos.

The Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo shared the statement via his X handle (formerly known as Twitter) @fkeyamo on Thursday, March 27.

She explained that the decision is in line with Lagos State law on People with Special Needs.

