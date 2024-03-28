Former presidential aide, Reno Omokri said President Bola Ahmed Tinubu did much more for slain soldiers than his predecessor, Muhammadu Buhari

Omokri said Buhari never attended the funerals of slain soldiers during his eight years in office between 2015-2023

He said even as a former military officer, Buhari Buhari did not do anything for the wives and children of slain soldiers

FCT, Abuja - Former presidential aide, Reno Omokri has commended President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s action at the funeral of soldiers killed in the Okuama community in Ughelli South LGA of Delta state.

Omokri said Nigerians should appreciate the President for awarding the slain soldiers' children full scholarships and presenting houses to their survivors.

Omokri said Tinubu did more for slain soldiers than Buhari, who is a former military man

He stated this via his X handle (formerly known as Twitter) @renoomokri, on Wednesday, March 27.

He said contrary to former president Muhammadu Buhari, who neglected the burials of fallen heroes', Tinubu’s action is worthy of praise and commendation.

Buhari never attended burial of slain soldiers

Omokri said Buhari, as a former military man never attended the funerals of slain heroes, including his own Chief of Army Staff, Lt-Gen Ibrahim Attahiru.

According to Omokri, unlike President Tinubu, Buhari did not do anything for the wives and children of slain soldiers.

“What President Tinubu did is all the more praiseworthy when you consider that General Buhari NEVER once attended the funerals of slain heroes, including his own Chief of Army Staff, Lt-Gen Ibrahim Attahiru, who died in a plane crash whilst on active duty and whose funeral took place less than fifty miles from Aso Rock. Neither did Buhari attend the funerals of the soldiers of the 157 Task Force Battalion in Metele. But when his own son, Yusuf, was injured in a motorbike accident, he was at the hospital in less than an hour.

“Not only did Buhari not attend, he did not even delegate the function to his deputy, Yemi Osinbajo. And he did not do anything for their wives and children. Rather, one of the Metele widows complained of being evicted from the barracks. Yet, Buhari was an ex-military man.”

4 gifts Tinubu gave families of slain soldiers

Legit.ng earlier reported that at the burial of the officers and soldiers in Abuja, the president made some key promises to the families of the slain military personnel.

Dada Olusegun, the Special Assistant to the President on Social Media captured the promises Tinubu made to the families of the slain soldiers

