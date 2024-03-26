Sheikh Ahmad Gumi on Tuesday, March 26, said that his discussion with security agencies on Monday, March 25

Gumi who made this revelation via Facebook on Tuesday noted that only one person is above the law

The Kaduna-based cleric added that the talk was basically on how to curb banditry across the country

The Kaduna-based Islamic cleric, Ahmad Gumi, has opened up on his closed-door meeting with security agencies after he was invited by them over his remarks on banditry in Nigeria.

Gumi on Tuesday, March 26, said he had a “productive interaction” with security agencies during the meeting.

Recall that on Monday, March 25, Mohammed Idris, minister of information and orientation, disclosed that the federal government had invited Gumi following the said remarks, The Cable reports.

Idris had noted that Gumi was not above the law and that he would be reprimanded if security agencies found him wanting.

However, in a post on Tuesday, March 26, the cleric described his meeting with security agents as a “productive interaction on how to curb banditry”, adding that "only one person is above the law, the innocent"

Gumi said on Facebook:

“Last night I got many frantic calls from well-wishers and journalists about a news item that I was interviewed by security. There is absolutely no cause for alarm.

“Yes, we had a productive interaction on how to curb banditry as we are all trying — each in his own sphere — to tackle the monster bedevilling the nation. There was no animosity but courtesy and full of respect.

“We all need as a nation to unite and work in synergy to achieve an everlasting peace.”

How Sheikh Gumi defended bandits

The controversial cleric had criticised the federal government for its continued use of force or kinetic tactics to gain the release of abduction victims.

Gumi suggested that the authorities approach the bandits and study them to improve their living conditions.

According to him, the government's use of force has transformed the robbers into monsters.

