A top police source in Yobe has disclosed that suspected Boko Haram insurgents have destroyed military patrol vehicles in the state

The attackers were said to have set ablaze the vehicles after killing an officer of the Nigerian Armed Forces

Legit.ng reports that the insurgency in northern Nigeria has been raging since 2009, killing more than 35,000 people and forcing approximately two million people to flee their homes

Gujba, Yobe state - Suspected Boko Haram terrorists have attacked a military base in Gujba town, Gujba local government area (LGA) of Yobe state.

As reported by The Punch on Sunday, March 24, the insurgents killed an Army officer and destroyed military patrol vehicles.

Leadership newspaper also noted that the suspected terrorists drove into Gujba town and attacked the military patrol vans where they engaged the security operatives at the base in a heavy shooting.

The attack occurred about midnight on Saturday, March 23.

A resident, Bakura Mohamed said:

“The attackers did not kill anyone or steal from the food stores.

"They only attacked the two patrol vehicles in a military base situated in the community."

Police boss confirm Yobe attack

In a similar vein, the divisional police officer (DPO) of Gujba confirmed the attack.

He said:

"Human casualties have not come on for now. I am aware that the two security patrol vehicles were completely razed and one soldier died.”

Legit.ng reports that since Boko Haram launched its campaign in 2009, Boko Haram has killed more than 35,000 people and forced two million others to flee their homes in northeast Nigeria.

The Boko Haram continued threat is a major issue for the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) government.

