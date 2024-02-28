Just In: Tears as 20 Students Die in Yobe Over Disease Outbreak
- About 20 students have been said to have died of a suspected outbreak of Meningitis in three local governments of Yobe state
- The casualties were said to be students of Government Science Technical College, Government Girls Science Technical College, and Federal Government Girls College in the Potiskum LGA of the state
- Governor Mai Mala Buni, in his response to the disease outbreak, directed the state commissioner for edition to relocate to the area for effective monitoring
PAY ATTENTION: The 2024 Business Leaders Awards Present Entrepreneurs that Change Nigeria for the Better. Check out their Stories!
Legit.ng journalist Bada Yusuf is an accomplished politics and current affairs editor, boasting over seven years of experience in journalism and writing.
No less than 20 students have reportedly died in some boarding schools in Fune, Potiskum, and Fika local government areas of Yobe state from a suspected outbreak of Meningitis.
It was reported that the recorded deaths of students happened in Government Science Technical College, Government Girls Science Technical College, and Federal Government Girls College in the Potiskum LGA.
According to Daily Trust, a source in the town disclosed that no less than 20 students have died of the disease and that most of the affected students were admitted to the specialist hospital in Potiskum, where they have been responding to treatment.
The outbreak of the disease had been confirmed by the state's commissioner for basic and secondary education, Muhammad Sani Idris, adding that 20 students were killed for the disease suspected to be meningitis.
Yobe government confirms outbreak of meningitis
In his reaction to the outbreak, Governor Mai Mala Buni has directed the state's ministry of education to relocate to the Potiskum LG temporarily
Idris also confirmed that many students were admitted to the Potiskum specialist hospital.
The commissioner's statement reads in part:
‘‘This disease is from God, and you can’t run away from it once it comes, but we must wake up to fight this outbreak to curtail it from spreading to other areas.
Ex-Yobe Governor Ibrahim is dead
Legit.ng earlier reported that Bukar Abba Ibrahim, the former governor of Yobe state, has died of a protracted illness in a hospital in Makkah, Saudi Arabia.
Ibrahim, a three-term governor of Yobe State, was first sworn in during the third Republic and subsequently in 1999 and 2003.
The former governor also served as a term senator and was survived by two wives and 17 children.
PAY ATTENTION: Stay Informed and follow us on Google News!
Source: Legit.ng