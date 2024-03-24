An environmental expert, Engr. Ibrahim Kolawole Muritala, has said individual and community actions are needed to reduce carbon emissions and promote climate resilience

Muritala said assuaging heat waves and addressing the broader impacts of climate change require a collaborative effort

Speaking in an interview with Legit.ng, Engr. Muritala explained that unitedly, citizens can create a more sustainable and resilient future for Nigeria and the world

Ikeja, Lagos state - Engr. Ibrahim Muritala, a member of the national executive committee (NEC) of the Nigerian Institution of Environmental Engineers (NIEE), has said the current severe heat wave experienced in Nigeria has been exacerbated by climate change.

Speaking in an interview with Legit.ng, Engr, Muritala stated that this necessitates urgent action from various stakeholders to mitigate its impacts and build resilience.

According to the environmental expert, government bodies must enforce environmental regulations, implement climate adaptation measures, and launch public awareness campaigns to address the root causes of climate change and prepare communities for extreme weather events.

Muritala said:

“Corporate responsibility entails adopting sustainable practices, investing in green innovation, and engaging in corporate social responsibility efforts to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and support local communities.

“At the community level, local communities can implement adaptation measures, advocate for climate action, and share traditional knowledge and indigenous practices for coping with extreme heat.

“Individual actions such as energy conservation, water conservation, and sustainable living choices also play a crucial role in reducing carbon emissions and promoting climate resilience.”

Furthermore, Engr Muritala noted that by working together across sectors and taking proactive measures to address climate change, Nigeria can mitigate the impacts of heat waves and create a more sustainable future for all.

He said:

“Mitigating heat waves and addressing the broader impacts of climate change require a collaborative effort from governments, businesses, communities, and individuals.

“By implementing policy measures, adopting sustainable practices, engaging in community-based adaptation, and promoting individual actions, Nigeria can mitigate the effects of heat waves and build resilience to climate change while fostering a more sustainable and resilient society.”

