Nigerian creatives and content creators on Instagram will now earn money on social media

Nick Clegg, Meta's president of global affairs, announced this development on Thursday, March 21

He announced the new initiative during his courtesy visit to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu at the Presidential Villa in Abuja

FCT, Abuja - Meta has revealed plans to roll out a new feature on Instagram by June 2024, aimed at empowering Nigerian content creators to earn money through the platform.

Nick Clegg, Meta's President of Global Affairs, shared this information following a meeting with President Tinubu at the presidential villa.

Tinubu reiterates commitment to advanced technology in Nigeria

President Bola Tinubu emphasised his commitment to advancing digital technology investments to support small businesses and foster growth across sectors, positioning Nigeria as a leader in ICT in Africa.

He stressed the importance of staying ahead in technological progress and underscored efforts to enhance ICT capacity and partnerships.

Tinubu also emphasised the significance of Nigerian youth in driving digital economic expansion, pointing to initiatives like the 3MTT program, which aims to train millions of youth in digital skills and deploy them to innovation hubs nationwide.

The president said:

"For us in Nigeria, we have a vibrant, gifted and resourceful youth population. Recognizing that the future is most likely to be AI-enabled, we have to prepare our youths and make them ready to compete and participate in the global economy.

"I can assure you that Nigeria is open for business. We want to lead the African continent in digital technology. Data is valuable to our development. We are ready to cooperate on technological advancements. It is the only way to go. We need a collaboration that will be a win-win for all."

Highlighting the significance of technology in empowering small enterprises, the President affirmed his dedication to ensuring its effective application and advancement.

He aims to stimulate growth among numerous micro-businesses and foster widespread prosperity in the future.

Meta to install underwater cable in Nigeria

In his earlier comments, Sir Clegg expressed gratitude to the President for his directive, facilitating the installation of the Meta-supported underwater cable in Nigeria.

He said:

"It is an extraordinary infrastructure project. When it comes on stream in the first quarter of 2025, it will be twice as much as the capacity of all subsea cables that exist.

"It could yield up to 37 billion dollars worth of increase in economic activity in the next two or three years across the African continent."

Elon Musk’s Starlink set to partner FG on job creation in Nigeria

Meanwhile, Nigeria's minister of Communication is looking to partner with Elon Musk's Starlink on job creation in Nigeria.

He said there is an ongoing discussion around connecting unserved and underserved Nigerians to deepen tech.

A representative of SpaceX disclosed that Nigeria is the company's biggest market on social media.

