World Environment Day is celebrated annually on June 5 and Nigeria is not left among the nations celebrating

The initiative is the United Nations' principal vehicle for encouraging awareness and action for the protection of the environment

On its part, QNET is actively protecting the planet by planting trees to drive home the essence of reforestation

Lagos - To mark the celebration of this year’s World Environment Day on the 5th of June, a call has been made for accelerated action to tackle climate change impacts that are disproportionately affecting developing countries such as Nigeria, even though they account for the lowest proportion of causal factors.

Much of Africa has already warmed by more than 1 °C since 1901, with an increase in heatwaves and hot days.

World Environment Day is celebrated annually across the globe on June 5. Photo credit: British Council

In the drought-prone sub-Saharan African countries, the number of undernourished people has increased by 45.6% since 2012 according to the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) of the United Nations.

The same body reported that a reduction in mean agricultural yield of 13% is projected in West and Central Africa, 11% in North Africa, and 8% in East and Southern Africa, under the worst-case climate change scenario.

On the economic front, The African Climate Policy Center projects that the Gross Domestic Product in the five African subregions would suffer a significant decrease as a result of a global temperature increase.

For scenarios ranging from a 1°C to a 4°C increase in global temperatures relative to pre-industrial levels, the continent’s overall GDP is expected to decrease by 2.25% to 12.12%.

Mr. Biram Fall, QNET’s Regional General Manager for Sub-Saharan Africa, said:

“It is evident that the time to act on climate change is now, and that every stakeholder must do their part. This is all the more important if we are to safeguard the gains made in developing Nigeria and Africa at large while maintaining the momentum.

“We simply believe that it is the right thing to do and has adopted environmental sustainability as a key pillar of our business operations.

“We call upon all and sundry to join hands to accelerate actions and initiatives designed to reverse the trend. In line with this, we have implemented a number of initiatives that directly and indirectly contribute to creating a more sustainable environment.”

