A Nigerian man has shared a photo of the marriage list presented to a suitor who wanted to marry an Igbo lady

The list contained a large number of drinks he would get for different groups within the community

Social media users reacted massively to the video with many sharing their thoughts about the trending list

A photo showing the content of the marriage list presented to a suitor has sparked a frenzy on social media.

The photo was shared on the X app by a user identified as Kene_Nnewi who voiced his displeasure about the list.

Marriage list in Igboland trends Photo credit: @kene_nnewi/TikTok, PIUS UTOMI EKPEI/ Getty Images. Depicted person has no relationship with story. Photo used for illustration only.

Source: Twitter

Marriage list makes waves online

The list contained a large number of drinks which the suitor was mandated to buy for different groups in the community in Igbo land.

The groups included the Umunna, Umuada, Iyomdi, Umuokorobia, Umuagboho, Nkwu obodo and Nkwu nne.

All the groups had a varying number of Amstel Malt, Beer, Small Stout and hot drinks which would be shared to them.

Sharing the photo via his official account, Kene said:

"The marriage list we collected this morning. I decided not to speak. I just chill. To me, this is crazy and it's getting more crazy everyday."

Reactions as man shares marriage list

Social media users stormed the comments section to share their thoughts. Some claimed they would end the relationship if they get such a list.

Lagos fineboy said:

"Onwa when I went to imo state to purchase nyash, I paid x20 of what’s in this list. Na why I no too like my father Inlaw till today."

Wiseone wrote:

"If the girl worth am, then it’s nothing. Life is for the living. So they comfortably added cigarettte shamelessly. Are they grooming touts? Are they too poor that they need to be gifted ciga? The youths in that kindred should spit on theirselves. Na that ciga vex me."

Mr Bosco added:

"There is nothing on this list! This list here is not up to 500k so why are you complaining and what’s the issues?"

Photo of Yoruba marriage list trends online

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a man identified as Omoba Adeoba sent social media into a frenzy after sharing a picture of a Yoruba marriage list.

The bride price (Owo Ori) was put at N5k, while the bride's mother (Iya Omo) and bride's father (Baba Omo) were to be given N3k each.

Source: Legit.ng