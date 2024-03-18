Former Kaduna Central Senator, Shehu Sani said that Kano and Jigawa states are protected from terrorist and bandit attacks

Sani said they are the only two states in the North West states of the country that is free from bandits attack

The former lawmaker said the former and present governments in the two states invested in security

FCT, Abuja - Former Kaduna Central Senator, Shehu Sani has revealed the two North West states that are protected from terrorist and bandit attacks.

Sani said Kano and Jigawa States are free from attacks that other states in the same geopolitical zone experience or are exposed to.

Sani said former and present governments in the two states have invested in security and the proactive response of the residents to security threats or movements.

He stated this via his X handle (formerly known as Twitter) @ShehuSani, on Monday, March 18.

The former federal lawmaker wrote:

"The two states in the North West of Nigeria that have become terrorist and bandit protected or insulated from terrorists and bandits attacks are Kano and Jigawa States. The basic reasons for these are; the security investments made by their former and present Governments and the proactive and prompt response of the residents in those states to any blink of suspicious security threats or movements."

Fresh terror attack hits Kaduna

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that terrorists launched a new attack on the Kajuru-Station community in Kaduna State on Sunday night, resulting in the abduction of 87 individuals. Harisu Dari, a member of the Kajuru-Station Youths, confirmed the incident in Kaduna on Monday.

Harisu reported that the terrorists not only kidnapped people but also burglarized several shops, taking away food supplies and other valuable items. The invasion occurred around 10 pm, causing distress in the village.

The assault occurred shortly after 15 women and a man were taken captive in the Dogon-Noma area of the local government. Over the past fortnight, Kajuru and Chikun local governments have emerged as kidnapping hotspots, sparking anxiety in the state.

