The House of Representatives has finally passed the bill, which stated the increased salaries of judiciary workers, from the bottom to the Chief Justice of Nigeria

President Bola Tinubu forwarded the bill to the House of Representatives on Tuesday, and it was read on the floor of the plenary

According to the bill, the chief justice of Nigeria will now earn a total monthly package of 5,385,047.26

FCT, Abuja - On Wednesday, March 20, the House of Representatives passed into law an act to prescribe the salaries, allowances, and fringe benefits of judicial office holders in the country, which provides a total monthly package of 5,385,047.26 for the Chief Justice of Nigeria.

Under the bill, which was submitted to the House on Tuesday, March 19, by President Bola Tinubu, other Justices of the Supreme Court are to earn a total package of N4, 213,192.54, while the President of the Court of Appeal is to earn a total monthly package of N4, 478,415.78, The Punch reported.

Reps pass bill to increase judicial workers' salaries Photo Credit: House of Representatives

Source: Twitter

What are the new salaries of Nigerian judges?

Also, justices of the Court of Appeal are to earn a total monthly package of N3, 726,665.40, while the Chief Judge of the Federal High Court, President of the National Industrial Court, Chief Judge of the FCT High Court, Grand Khadi, FCT Sharia Court of Appeal, President of Customary Court of Appeal, Chief Judge state High Court and Grand Khadi of State Sharia Court of Appeal and President of state Customary Court of Appeal are to earn a total monthly package of N3, 527,022.61.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

This monthly package includes their basic salaries and all regular allowances, including motor vehicle fueling and maintenance, Personal assistance, hardship, entertainment, utilities, security, outfit, journal subscription, medical, service allowances, restricted or forced lifestyle, dual responsibility, and legal researchers.

The House also approved other job regular allowances that are not embedded in the total monthly package to include leave allowances estacode per night of $2000 when applicable, duty tour allowances when applicable, severance gratuity of N80, 775,707.70 after the successful completion of tenure, as well as an option motor vehicle loan to be repaid before expiration of tenure.

Judiciary: Tinubu makes a move to increase workers' salaries

Legit.ng earlier reported that President Bola Tinubu has forwarded a bill to the House of Representatives to review and increase the salaries of the judicial officers.

Tajudeen Abbas, the speaker of the House of Representatives, disclosed the development in a letter Tinubu read during the plenary.

Tinubu had, in the 2024 budget, budgeted N342 billion for the judiciary, which was the highest the country has ever had.

Source: Legit.ng