Nigeria's consumer protection agency has condemned the nationwide increase in the prices of pure water

The FCCPC stated that despite the economic challenges in the country, there was no genuine reason for the hike in price

It assured Nigerian consumers that it is working towards tackling cartels responsible for the soaring food prices in the country

The Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) has insisted that the sudden increase in the price of sachet water, better known as pure water, across the country is unfair and unacceptable.

This was stated by Adamu Abdullahi, the acting Executive Vice-Chairman/Chief Executive Officer of the FCCPC, while speaking in Abuja at an event to commemorate the 2024 World Consumer Rights Day.

The price of sachet water increased a few weeks ago, selling for N300-N500 a bag, depending on the location, from N200, which it initially sold.

The Association of Table Water Producers (ATWAP) in Enugu said the decision to hike the price was agreed on by members at an emergency meeting held to deliberate on the challenges confronting them.

No reason for price increase

Emphasising that the price increase was "unacceptable and unfair" to consumers, Abdullahi stressed that there was no genuine reason for the astronomical upward review of prices.

Mr Abdullahi said:

“Yes, power (electricity), fuel, and the price of nylon have increased, but that cannot explain the cause of the astronomical rise in price.

“What we have discovered is that most products now have associations, even the sachet water producers. When you have your eggs that you brought from your farm to sell at Wuse Market, the association of egg sellers will tell you that you have to sell to them at cheaper rates while they resell to consumers at higher prices.”

According to Premium Times, he noted that this has now resulted in the emergence of cartels. He said that the Commission is determined to dissolve cartels involved in price fixing and hopes for the public's cooperation in identifying the cartels.

Controlling rising food prices

Abdullahi also stated that FCCPC is concerned with other issues affecting consumers in Nigeria, particularly rising food prices.

He said:

“We are deeply committed to addressing the rapid rise in food prices affecting Nigerian consumers.”

He explained that various factors such as hoarding, price fixing, market cartels, and lack of transparency in pricing are responsible for the soaring food prices in the country.

He, however, assured that despite the challenges faced in the marketplace, the FCCPC remains resolute in its determination to protect Nigerian consumers and create an environment enabling businesses to compete.

