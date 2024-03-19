Hundreds of Muslims were pleasantly surprised when Peter Obi, the Labour Party's presidential candidate in the 2023 election, visited the Central Mosque in Maraba-Nyanya, Nasarawa state

He graciously participated in the iftar meal, sharing the moment with Muslim worshippers

A viral video captured him dining alongside the congregation, even sharing a meal with a young boy who fed him

In the spirit of the Ramadan season, the Labour Party bannerman in the 2023 presidential polls, Peter Obi, joined other Muslims at the Central Mosque in Maraba-Nyanya, Nasarawa state, to perform the Iftar.

The Iftar marks the evening meal when Muslims break their fast during Ramadan, signalled by the call to prayer for Maghrib.

It's their second meal of the day during this month-long fast, following the pre-dawn meal of suhur, and it concludes the daily fast, observed from sunrise to sunset.

In a viral video sighted by Legit.ng, the former Anambra state governor sat amongst Muslims as he ate with them to perform the Iftar.

Obi was seen eating from a black plastic food pack and feeding a young boy sitting close to him inside the Central Mosque.

The Mosque was filled to the brim as many Muslim worshippers stood and watched Obi in amazement as he dined with the little boy under the spotlight of lights and cameras.

