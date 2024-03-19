Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 5 years of experience covering metro and government policy

Kaduna state - Troops of the Nigerian Army have rescued kidnapped victims in the Tantatu Community of Kajuru local government area of Kaduna state.

The Director of Army Public Relations, Major General Onyema Nwachukwu said the troops following actionable intelligence tracked the insurgents who had earlier attacked the community in numbers and abducted some of the villagers as hostages.

16 kidnap victims rescued in Kaduna Photo credit: @HQNigerianArmy

Source: Twitter

This was contained in a statement issued via the Nigerian Army X handle (formerly known as Twitter) @HQNigerianArmy.

“On arriving at the scene of the incident, the troops tenaciously pursued the insurgents, engaging them in a ferocious exchange of fire and consequently rescuing 16 kidnapped victims. The troops are still exploiting the bushes in continuation of the search and rescue operations to extricate other victims and baulk the nefarious activities of the insurgents.”

Bandits kidnap 87 people in Kaduna

Legit.ng earlier reported that terrorists launched a new attack on the Kajuru-Station community in Kaduna State on Sunday night, resulting in the abduction of 87 individuals. The invasion occurred around 10 pm, causing distress in the village.

Harisu Dari, a member of the Kajuru-Station Youths, confirmed the incident to ou r correspondent in Kaduna on Monday. Harisu reported that the terrorists not only kidnapped people but also burglarized several shops, taking away food supplies and other valuable items.

The assault occurred shortly after 15 women and a man were taken captive in the Dogon-Noma area of the local government. Over the past fortnight, Kajuru and Chikun local governments have emerged as kidnapping hotspots, sparking anxiety in the state.

Source: Legit.ng