In the wake of increased global adoption of artificial intelligence (AI), stakeholders in Nigeria have come together to advocate for comprehensive regulatory frameworks to safeguard consumers' data and rights.

This call to action occurred on Friday, March 15, during a webinar organised by the Consumer Advocacy and Empowerment Foundation (CADEF).

Prof Chiso Okafor, the executive director of CADEF, called for a review of Nigeria's data protection laws. Photo Credit: CADEF

Source: Original

Professor Chiso Okafor, CADEF's executive director, stressed the importance of ensuring equitable AI utilisations and promoting widespread awareness to inform consumers about its applications and implications.

Appeal for review of data protection laws

Professor Okafor also emphasised the necessity of revisiting the Nigerian Data Protection Act of 2023 to serve consumers' interests better, highlighting their need for more awareness regarding AI usage and the imperative to prioritise their protection.

PAY ATTENTION: 2024 Business Leaders Awards - Find Out Business Names in Nigeria Driving Changes

She urged appropriate action against those who illegally access consumer data, stressing that the offender, not the user, should bear the burden of proof.

Professor Okafor highlighted Section 26 of the Data Protection Act to support her appeal.

Section 26 provides that:

"What constitutes the giving of consent by a Data Subject and that the burden of proof for establishing a Data Subject's consent is on the Data Controller..."

Niger state to incorporate AI learning in school curriculum

During the webinar, Hon Suleiman Isah, a commissioner of communication technology and digital economy in Niger State, emphasised the importance of recognising AI systems across various sectors.

He highlighted that understanding and identifying these AI systems can establish appropriate regulatory measures.

Additionally, he stressed the importance of identifying talented individuals and integrating them into efforts to prevent the misuse of AI technology.

He said:

"We must start thinking of converting hackers to penetration testers."

Hon Isah discussed the Niger state government's initiative to integrate AI effectively.

He stated that plans are underway to introduce it into the elementary and secondary school curriculum.

Responding to questions from Legit.ng regarding the availability of adequately trained AI teachers and their remuneration, he mentioned that alternative strategies would be adopted.

He said:

"Niger state has the same issue in civil service as other states. We want to tap into the UNDP fellows and volunteer advocates to help train our kids in school. But for the mainstream teachers, we don't have them as experts in A-I."

Ethical modules for AI developers

Meanwhile, another speaker at the webinar, David Mba, emphasised the importance of AI developers prioritising consumers' needs.

He stressed that AI platforms should ensure fairness for users, regardless of their demographic characteristics.

Mba also highlighted the significance of transparency, advocating for providing consumers with comprehensive information about AI products.

Source: Legit.ng